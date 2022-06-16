[SBS Star] Actor Kim Mingue Reveals He Once Trained With SEVENTEEN Members

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Mingue revealed that he once trained alongside K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN members to debut as a K-pop star.On June 15 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Kim Mingue made a guest appearance.During the talk, Kim Mingue shared that he had trained to become a K-pop star before his debut as an actor.Kim Mingue said, "I trained for a very short period of time, to become a member of a K-pop group."When asked which group he had trained to join, the actor revealed, "I don't know if I would end up being included in which group, but there are people that I trained together. They're SEVENTEEN members."He explained, "I was a trainee for only a month. Honestly, I wasn't extremely talented at singing to the extent of debuting as a singer. On top of that, I'm a bad dancer."Debuted in 2013 through tvN's drama 'Monstar', Kim Mingue rose to stardom with his appearances on 'Snowdrop' and 'Business Proposal' this year.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'official_mingue' Twitter, PLEDIS Entertainment)(SBS Star)