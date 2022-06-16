[SBS Star] Actor Kim Mingue Reveals He Once Trained With SEVENTEEN Members

On June 15 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Kim Mingue made a guest appearance.
During the talk, Kim Mingue shared that he had trained to become a K-pop star before his debut as an actor.
When asked which group he had trained to join, the actor revealed, "I don't know if I would end up being included in which group, but there are people that I trained together. They're SEVENTEEN members."
Debuted in 2013 through tvN's drama 'Monstar', Kim Mingue rose to stardom with his appearances on 'Snowdrop' and 'Business Proposal' this year.
