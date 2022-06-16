뉴스
[SBS Star] Choi Sooyoung Newly Dyes Her Hair Ahead of Girls' Generation's Comeback
JW Yoo

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.16
Choi Sooyoung
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member/actress Choi Sooyoung showed off her new blonde hair ahead of the group's comeback this summer.

On June 14, Choi Sooyoung took to her personal Instagram and shared the latest photos of herself.
Choi Sooyoung
What took the most attention from her fans was her newly dyed hair―as the new, pinkish blonde hair color looked so perfect on her.

Since many K-pop stars hint at their comeback with new hairstyles, Choi Sooyoung's new look also raised anticipation towards Girls' Generation's upcoming return.
Choi Sooyoung
Fans commented, "She looks absolutely gorgeous with that hair.", "They're finally coming back indeed!", "The moment we've all been waiting for.", and more.

Meanwhile, Girls' Generation announced that the group will make a full-member return with an album in August this year; in celebration of the group's 15th debut anniversary.
Girls' Generation
(Credit= 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.