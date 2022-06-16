뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Says "We're Not Disbanding"
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Says "We're Not Disbanding"

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Says "We're Not Disbanding"

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.16 11:06
BTS
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS has personally denied rumors that the group is disbanding.

On June 15, JUNGKOOK took to BTS' V LIVE channel and interacted with fans.

The live broadcast took place a day after BTS' announcement; that the members will take a break from group activities to focus on their solo career.
JUNGKOOK
During the live broadcast, JUNGKOOK shared that he wanted to clear things up as he saw 'BTS Disbandment' on headlines and trending section on social media.

JUNGKOOK firmly stated, "I thought it was right to get this clarified in case there were any misunderstandings. BTS is forever."

He said, "We have no desire to disband. We still have a lot of group activities left, and there will be more in the future. You really don't have to worry about that."
JUNGKOOK
JUNGKOOK's clarification comes after stock shares of BTS' management agency HYBE fell 27.5% following the announcement video.

In the video, the seven members of BTS discussed their recent creative struggles and their plan to take a break from group activities to pursue other endeavors individually.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS Tearfully Announces "Indefinite Hiatus" From Group Activities
BTS
(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, BIGHIT MUSIC, 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
