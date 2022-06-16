[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Says "We're Not Disbanding"

On June 15, JUNGKOOK took to BTS' V LIVE channel and interacted with fans.
The live broadcast took place a day after BTS' announcement; that the members will take a break from group activities to focus on their solo career.
JUNGKOOK firmly stated, "I thought it was right to get this clarified in case there were any misunderstandings. BTS is forever."
He said, "We have no desire to disband. We still have a lot of group activities left, and there will be more in the future. You really don't have to worry about that."
In the video, the seven members of BTS discussed their recent creative struggles and their plan to take a break from group activities to pursue other endeavors individually.
(SBS Star)