[SBS Star] V Leaves a Heartfelt Letter to ARMY Amid BTS' Hiatus Announcement

V of K-pop boy group BTS dedicated a letter to fans, ARMY, following the members' announcement of taking a break from group activities to focus on their individual growth.On June 14, V took to BTS' Weverse and shared a lengthy letter to ARMY, who might have been in shock after the sudden announcement.V wrote:We're happy.Although the seven of us were different in things that we liked and disliked―along with our different personalities―our thoughts about ARMY were the same. That's why we decided to keep making 'Run! BTS'.For the past 10 years, I was scared for always having to go up and beyond.I had to give myself up for the sake of the team, and behind that happiness, there were moments that were tiring and difficult.This is the beginning of our healthy steps, in order to continue as BTS for a long time. I'm sure that ARMYs will love this side of us as well.ARMY and BTS are connected by a purple thread, so let's see each other for a long time so that our color doesn't fade but deepens even more.We love ARMY so much.Along with the emotional letter, V also shared a photo of his fellow members that he took when they picked strawberries together at a farm.Previously on June 14, BTS shared a video on the group's official YouTube channel, announcing that they have decided to take an indefinite break from group activities to pursue individual activities.According to the group's management agency, HYBE, shared that J-HOPE will be the first member to release the group's first-ever official solo album.J-HOPE's solo album is expected to be released some time in July.(Credit= 'BTS' Weverse, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)