[SBS Star] One Casting Director Tries to Cast 3 EPEX Members as Potential Actors in a Coffee Shop

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

One casting director said to have asked three members of K-pop boy group EPEX―BAEKSEUNG, MU and WISH whether they want to make debut as actors when they were in a coffee shop.On June 14, WISH took to the group's official fan messenger to tell fans an intriguing story.WISH said, "I was with BAEKSEUNG and MU today. We went to a coffee shop together, and something completely unexpected happened there."The leader of EPEX continued, "We got approached by a casting director. We were so surprised. The casting director gave us a business card, and asked if we were interested in entering the acting industry as actors."He went on, "He/she first asked us, 'Would it be alright if you guys told me what you do?' So, I was going to just tell him/her that we were trainees. But BAEKSEUNG told the casting director who we really were. BAEKSEUNG told him/her that we were the members of EPEX."He resumed, "But it didn't seem like he/she knew EPEX at all. So, BAEKSEUNG continued to explain who we were by letting him/her know who were in the group, who were our labelmates and so on."WISH laughingly added, "It was such a cool experience, because I haven't had this sort of experience after debut."It seemed like the casting director approached them, and hoped they joined the agency he/she worked for to debut them as actors, without knowing that they were K-pop stars.BAEKSEUNG, MU and WISH are the three tallest members of the group; BAEKSEUNG is 186cm (6.1ft), WISH and MU are 184cm (6ft).As they are all also very good-looking that they most certainly stood out among the coffee shop customers.It was not too surprising that they caught the eye of the casting director in the coffee shop.EPEX is a 8-member group that made debut in June last year under C9 Entertainment, where K-pop acts such as CIX, cignature, YOUNHA, Lee Seok Hoon and more belong.(Credit= Online Community, 'epex.official' Instagram)(SBS Star)