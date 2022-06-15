[SBS Star] One Casting Director Tries to Cast 3 EPEX Members as Potential Actors in a Coffee Shop

On June 14, WISH took to the group's official fan messenger to tell fans an intriguing story.
WISH said, "I was with BAEKSEUNG and MU today. We went to a coffee shop together, and something completely unexpected happened there."
The leader of EPEX continued, "We got approached by a casting director. We were so surprised. The casting director gave us a business card, and asked if we were interested in entering the acting industry as actors."
He resumed, "But it didn't seem like he/she knew EPEX at all. So, BAEKSEUNG continued to explain who we were by letting him/her know who were in the group, who were our labelmates and so on."
WISH laughingly added, "It was such a cool experience, because I haven't had this sort of experience after debut."
BAEKSEUNG, MU and WISH are the three tallest members of the group; BAEKSEUNG is 186cm (6.1ft), WISH and MU are 184cm (6ft).
As they are all also very good-looking that they most certainly stood out among the coffee shop customers.
It was not too surprising that they caught the eye of the casting director in the coffee shop.
