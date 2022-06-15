뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE's London Coordinator Shares How Deeply She Was Touched by Her Kindness
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE's London Coordinator Shares How Deeply She Was Touched by Her Kindness

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE's London Coordinator Shares How Deeply She Was Touched by Her Kindness

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.15 15:02 View Count
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSEs London Coordinator Shares How Deeply She Was Touched by Her Kindness
ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's coordinator in London shared how deeply ROSÉ touched her heart. 

On June 14, one Instagram post melted the hearts of many BLACKPINK's fans across the globe. 

The post was uploaded by a coordinator based in London. 

Along with a photo of ROSÉ curiously wandering around in 'Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter' as well as photo of the two posing together, she shared what it was like working with ROSÉ. 
ROSE
The coordinator wrote, "I was fortunate to be ROSÉ and her team as her coordinator for the four days she was in London. It was such an exceptional experience that it will never be forgotten in my life." 

She continued, "ROSÉ has shattered my perceptions of celebrities. She is absolutely beautiful not only in appearance but also inside." 

She resumed, "During my four days what I have seen from her, ROSÉ always put other people first and was always smiling even though her schedule was very exhausting." 

Lastly, she added, "ROSÉ! I'm deeply touched by your kindness and a big heart. I wish you good health and happiness always! You are my star!"
ROSE
Back on June 10, ROSÉ went to an exhibition at London's Saatchi Gallery that was held by a popular designer jewelry brand. 

ROSÉ is back in Korea now, after spending about four days in London. 
ROSE
(Credit= 'from_megan.lee' 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.