[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE's London Coordinator Shares How Deeply She Was Touched by Her Kindness

ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's coordinator in London shared how deeply ROSÉ touched her heart.On June 14, one Instagram post melted the hearts of many BLACKPINK's fans across the globe.The post was uploaded by a coordinator based in London.Along with a photo of ROSÉ curiously wandering around in 'Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter' as well as photo of the two posing together, she shared what it was like working with ROSÉ.The coordinator wrote, "I was fortunate to be ROSÉ and her team as her coordinator for the four days she was in London. It was such an exceptional experience that it will never be forgotten in my life."She continued, "ROSÉ has shattered my perceptions of celebrities. She is absolutely beautiful not only in appearance but also inside."She resumed, "During my four days what I have seen from her, ROSÉ always put other people first and was always smiling even though her schedule was very exhausting."Lastly, she added, "ROSÉ! I'm deeply touched by your kindness and a big heart. I wish you good health and happiness always! You are my star!"Back on June 10, ROSÉ went to an exhibition at London's Saatchi Gallery that was held by a popular designer jewelry brand.ROSÉ is back in Korea now, after spending about four days in London.(Credit= 'from_megan.lee' 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram)(SBS Star)