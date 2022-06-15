뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Reacts to a Fan Who Plans to Ride a Bike from Her Country to South Korea
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Reacts to a Fan Who Plans to Ride a Bike from Her Country to South Korea

[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Reacts to a Fan Who Plans to Ride a Bike from Her Country to South Korea

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.15 14:46 View Count
TXT TAEHYUN Reacts to a Fan Who Plans to Ride a Bike from Her Country to South Korea
TAEHYUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s hilarious reaction to an international fan who says she wants to ride a bicycle from her country to South Korea went viral online.

Recently, one overseas fan of TXT took to the group's Weverse and left a post to TAEHYUN that was interesting enough to many fellow TXT fans as well as TAEHYUN himself.
TXT TAEHYUN Reacts to a Fan Who Plans to Ride a Bike from Her Country to South Korea
In the post, the fan wrote, "I really want to travel to Seoul by bicycle. It must be tiring, but to meet TAEHYUN."

The fan included a screenshot of the travel route, which shows that riding over North Korea is the only way to get to South Korea by bicycle from her country.
TXT TAEHYUN Reacts to a Fan Who Plans to Ride a Bike from Her Country to South Korea
Since crossing the border between North and South Korea is strictly prohibited, TAEHYUN cutely warned the fan with the following comment:

"Well, I'm sorry, but you might be in big trouble if you cross over the line that you see above Seoul."
TXT TAEHYUN Reacts to a Fan Who Plans to Ride a Bike from Her Country to South Korea
To this, fans commented, "This is so cute and hilarious.", "I wish you can travel to Seoul one day, but never, ever with a bicycle!", "I can hear TAEHYUN saying this with his voice.", and more.

(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' Weverse, BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.