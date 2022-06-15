[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Reacts to a Fan Who Plans to Ride a Bike from Her Country to South Korea

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

TAEHYUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s hilarious reaction to an international fan who says she wants to ride a bicycle from her country to South Korea went viral online.Recently, one overseas fan of TXT took to the group's Weverse and left a post to TAEHYUN that was interesting enough to many fellow TXT fans as well as TAEHYUN himself.In the post, the fan wrote, "I really want to travel to Seoul by bicycle. It must be tiring, but to meet TAEHYUN."The fan included a screenshot of the travel route, which shows that riding over North Korea is the only way to get to South Korea by bicycle from her country.Since crossing the border between North and South Korea is strictly prohibited, TAEHYUN cutely warned the fan with the following comment:"Well, I'm sorry, but you might be in big trouble if you cross over the line that you see above Seoul."To this, fans commented, "This is so cute and hilarious.", "I wish you can travel to Seoul one day, but never, ever with a bicycle!", "I can hear TAEHYUN saying this with his voice.", and more.(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' Weverse, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)