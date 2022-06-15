뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] woo!ah! WOOYEON Used to Train at SM Ent.; K-pop Fans Say It Is No Wonder SM Ent. Picked Her
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] woo!ah! WOOYEON Used to Train at SM Ent.; K-pop Fans Say It Is No Wonder SM Ent. Picked Her

[SBS Star] woo!ah! WOOYEON Used to Train at SM Ent.; K-pop Fans Say It Is No Wonder SM Ent. Picked Her

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.15 14:08 View Count
[SBS Star] woo!ah! WOOYEON Used to Train at SM Ent.; K-pop Fans Say It Is No Wonder SM Ent. Picked Her
It was revealed that WOOYEON of K-pop girl group woo!ah! used to be a trainee at SM Entertainment, and K-pop fans are saying that it is no wonder the agency picked her in the first place. 

Recently, the head of woo!ah!'s management agency nv Entertainment Kim Gyu-sang featured in a YouTube video by entertainer Kim Gu-ra. 

In this video, Kim Gyu-sang shared how he recruited WOOYEON. 

Kim Gyu-sang said, "WOOYEON used to be a trainee at SM Entertainment. After she parted ways with SM Entertainment, I asked her to join my agency." 

He resumed, "Her parents rejected my offer at first. But I chased after them for like 10 months in order to change their mind." 
WOOYEON
One of the top management agencies in Korea―SM Entertainment is known for debuting K-pop groups consisting of exceptionally good-looking members.

K-pop fans even say that there is a preferred appearance by SM Entertainment, and they call it the 'SM Entertainment look'.

Last week, woo!ah! made a comeback with the title track 'Danger'. 

As they have been so actively promoting 'Danger' on music shows, K-pop fans happened to pay closer attention to their performances. 

While doing so, they discovered that WOOYEON gave off this familiar vibe. 
WOOYEON
When they found out that WOOYEON actually used to train at SM Entertainment, they all went, "Oh, no wonder she gave off such a vibe!" 

It seemed like WOOYEON had the 'SM Entertainment look' that many SM Entertainment artists has, and that was why fans thought she had the appearance they had seen somewhere before. 
WOOYEON
woo!ah! is a 5-member group that made debut in May 2020. 

(Credit= 'wooahofficial' Facebook, '구라철' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.