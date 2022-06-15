[SBS Star] "4.56 Million Dollar Prize?!" Netflix Announces 'Squid Game' Reality Competition; Begins Recruiting Players

Do you want to play a game? Enter to join Squid Game: The Challenge at https://t.co/MaXfZnqmvb pic.twitter.com/6gYLXlplDC — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

Netflix announced that they are turning the scripted world of 'Squid Game' into reality.On June 13, Netflix shared an announcement that excited fans of their mega-hit series 'Squid Game'.According to Netflix, 456 real players will enter 'Squid Game: The Challenge' in pursuit of a cash prize of 4.56 million dollars.Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic 'Squid Game' universe, and will not know what will come next; this competition will be completely unscripted.In 'Squid Game: The Challenge', they will compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor and walk away with a life-changing cash prize.Strategies, alliances and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.The stakes are high, but in this game, the worse fate is going home empty-handed, without getting brutally murdered like their fictional counterparts.Netflix is currently in search of over 21-year-old English-language speakers from any part of the world, who holds a valid passport and can take part in the competition for up to four weeks in early 2023.Regarding the launch of 'Squid Game: The Challenge', Brandon Riegg―Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series―said in a statement, "We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment."He continued, "Fans of 'Squid Game' are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest-ever cash prize at the end."Premiered in September last year, 'Squid Game' took the world by storm and quickly became the most watched series on Netflix so far.(Credit= Netflix)(SBS Star)