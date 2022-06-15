뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "4.56 Million Dollar Prize?!" Netflix Announces 'Squid Game' Reality Competition; Begins Recruiting Players
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "4.56 Million Dollar Prize?!" Netflix Announces 'Squid Game' Reality Competition; Begins Recruiting Players

[SBS Star] "4.56 Million Dollar Prize?!" Netflix Announces 'Squid Game' Reality Competition; Begins Recruiting Players

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.15 11:09 View Count
[SBS Star] "4.56 Million Dollar Prize?!" Netflix Announces Squid Game Reality Competition; Begins Recruiting Players
Netflix announced that they are turning the scripted world of 'Squid Game' into reality. 

On June 13, Netflix shared an announcement that excited fans of their mega-hit series 'Squid Game'. 

According to Netflix, 456 real players will enter 'Squid Game: The Challenge' in pursuit of a cash prize of 4.56 million dollars. 

Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic 'Squid Game' universe, and will not know what will come next; this competition will be completely unscripted.
 
In 'Squid Game: The Challenge', they will compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor and walk away with a life-changing cash prize. 

Strategies, alliances and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them. 

The stakes are high, but in this game, the worse fate is going home empty-handed, without getting brutally murdered like their fictional counterparts. 

Netflix is currently in search of over 21-year-old English-language speakers from any part of the world, who holds a valid passport and can take part in the competition for up to four weeks in early 2023. 
Squid Game
Regarding the launch of 'Squid Game: The Challenge', Brandon Riegg―Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series―said in a statement, "We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment." 

He continued, "Fans of 'Squid Game' are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest-ever cash prize at the end." 
Squid Game
Premiered in September last year, 'Squid Game' took the world by storm and quickly became the most watched series on Netflix so far. 

(Credit= Netflix) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.