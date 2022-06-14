뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Dancer Gabee Tears Up as She Thinks Back to the Past When All Dancers Waited in the Cold Hallway
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Dancer Gabee Tears Up as She Thinks Back to the Past When All Dancers Waited in the Cold Hallway

[SBS Star] Dancer Gabee Tears Up as She Thinks Back to the Past When All Dancers Waited in the Cold Hallway

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.14 17:45 Updated 2022.06.14 17:46 View Count
[SBS Star] Dancer Gabee Tears Up as She Thinks Back to the Past When All Dancers Waited in the Cold Hallway
Dancer Gabee teared up while speaking about the past when all dancers waited in the cold hallway prior to their performance. 

On June 13 episode of MBN's television show 'A Vacation in Hotel Suites' (literal translation), Gabee made a guest appearance. 

While having a conversation, the hosts asked the two dancers what the hardest part of being a dancer is. 

Gabee answered, "I think it's that there is no answer to what we do. There is no specific path that we should take to succeed." 

In fact, Gabee has over 10 years of experience in this field, but only recently started gaining attention from the public following her appearance in Mnet's survival show 'Street Woman Fighter'. 

After 'Street Woman Fighter' last year, a lot of talented but not famous dancers began to be in the spotlight, and more people learned about their job. 
A Vacation in Hotel Suites
K-pop artist SOYOU commented, "Yeah, it used to be that the industry didn't treat dancers well before 'Street Woman Fighter'. As for SISTAR, our managers would pick us up and drive us to the place where we had to be. Then, our stylists would do our make-up and hair on site." 

She continued, "But dancers had to come in much earlier than us, because they had to do their make-up and hair themselves. Also, they had to come from home and go back home by themselves before and after their performance.It seemed hard." 
A Vacation in Hotel Suites
Then, singer Son Dam Bi stated, "I made debut in 2006, and back then, it was even worse. There wasn't a waiting area for dancers. Dancers would wait for their performance in the cold hallway." 

In response to this, Gabee said, "It was like that until recently. That was something that made me feel the saddest as a dancer." 

As she spoke, her voice trembled and she ended up tearing up, as she thought back to those difficult times. 
A Vacation in Hotel Suites
A Vacation in Hotel Suites
(Credit= MBN A Vacation in Hotel Suites, 'gabeegal' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.