뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] V & JUNGKOOK Make BTS Members Laugh with Their Answer to "What Was Your Best Moment as BTS?"
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] V & JUNGKOOK Make BTS Members Laugh with Their Answer to "What Was Your Best Moment as BTS?"

[SBS Star] V & JUNGKOOK Make BTS Members Laugh with Their Answer to "What Was Your Best Moment as BTS?"

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.14 11:33 View Count
[SBS Star] V & JUNGKOOK Make BTS Members Laugh with Their Answer to "What Was Your Best Moment as BTS?"
V and JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS made their fellow members laugh with their answer to when their best moment as BTS was.

On June 13, BTS streamed their comeback performance as well as interview live on YouTube. 

Following the performance, the seven guys sat down for a talk together that was led by RM. 

RM asked, "Just like the title of the song that we just performed, BTS' best moment is 'Yet to Come', but I'm sure each of us has the best moments up to now. What was your best or most memorable moment as BTS so far? Shall we briefly all share our answer from J-HOPE?"

J-HOPE said, "For me, it's the day when BTS was born―June 13. That day means a lot to me. That was probably the best moment for me so far. I still get emotional thinking about it." 

JIMIN answered, "BTS isn't BTS without concerts. In my opinion, the day we had our very first group concert was the beginning of our best moments." 
BTS
SUGA responded, "Well, I'd say that it's the day when we had our showcase on June 12, 2013. I still remember that small hall in the basement at Ilchi Art Hall, King Kong building. I still remember it, vividly. I've been thinking about that day a lot lately." 

Then, it was RM's turn, "There were many great moments, but remember how we used to say we weren't going to retire before performing at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena? We used to say that like all the time." 

He continued, "So, I think the day when we held our concert there for the first time was the best moment for me. It was 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life ON STAGE : EPILOGUE' concert, I believe." 
BTS
V smiled and commented, "I would like to pick those days when JUNGKOOK would start to cry when I asked, 'Are you crying?' That was the greatest moment for me."  

To this, J-HOPE laughingly stated, "That's the best moment for you? We're entering our 10th year in the industry, and that's your best moment? That's very... Nice and simple, I guess!" 

V explained, "JUNGKOOK has changed now. We won't ever see that side of him again, you know. Everyone changes over time, and I've changed too, so..." 
BTS
JUNGKOOK shared, "Although there were so many great moments, the best moment was the day when I joined this company. That day totally changed my future." 

He playfully added, "I think BTS wouldn't exist without me. So... Thank you.", quickly wrapping up his answer before the members said anything more. 

As RM listened to his words, he laughingly said to the production crew, "Please edit everything else but this part. Just what JUNGKOOK said in the video that's to be released." 

JUNGKOOK apologized with a big smile, "Sorry! It was a joke."

Lastly, JIN said, "I know I need to pick one specific moment, but every single moment was truly the best moment for me.", making the rest of BTS members impressed. 
 

(Credit= 'BANGTAN TV' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.