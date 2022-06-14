뉴스
[SBS Star] MONSTA X's Security Staff Passes Away During the Group's U.S. Tour
[SBS Star] MONSTA X's Security Staff Passes Away During the Group's U.S. Tour

[SBS Star] MONSTA X's Security Staff Passes Away During the Group's U.S. Tour

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.14 10:41
MONSTA X
K-pop boy group MONSTA X's management agency announced that a security staff of the group has passed away.

On June 13, STARSHIP Entertainment took to MONSTA X's official fan community and shared a statement regarding a staff member's passing.
MONSTA X

STARSHIP Entertainment stated, "An employee of a security company who was working with us has passed away during the tour in the United States. Our agency can't help but feel miserable about the sudden heartbreaking news of someone who has been working hard."

The agency added, "We sincerely ask you to refrain from producing speculative and groundless reports, including the personal information about the deceased, for the remaining bereaved families."
MONSTA X
MONSTA X

Meanwhile, MONSTA X held the group's first tour in three years, 'MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR', in nine different U.S. cities from May 21 to June 11. 

(Credit= STARSHIP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
