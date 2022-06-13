뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "The Second Chapter of My Life Is About to Begin..." Lee Seung Gi Hints at Marriage with Lee Dain?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "The Second Chapter of My Life Is About to Begin..." Lee Seung Gi Hints at Marriage with Lee Dain?

[SBS Star] "The Second Chapter of My Life Is About to Begin..." Lee Seung Gi Hints at Marriage with Lee Dain?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.13 18:19 View Count
[SBS Star] "The Second Chapter of My Life Is About to Begin..." Lee Seung Gi Hints at Marriage with Lee Dain?
Fans are wondering whether singer Lee Seung Gi hinted at his marriage with actress Lee Dain. 

On June 12 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House, novelist Kim Young-ha made a guest appearance.

While sitting down for a talk together, Kim Young-ha asked the members of 'Master in the House' which page they thought their life was on right now if their book was 300 pages long. 

Lee Seung Gi answered, "I think my life is currently on page 142.", that made Yang Se-hyung ask, "Why page 142? Why not like page 150 for instance?" 
Lee Seung Gi
Lee Seung Gi responded, "The next eight pages, I believe, will determine how I'm going to lead my second chapter... The second half of my life." 

He continued, "I didn't really live my life for myself in the past. Until now, I simply lived with the strong desire to achieve my goals and the responsibilities for the stuff that I had to do." 

He went on, "If I keep living this way, I feel like my book will be very boring to read. I think that it would be boring for myself as well if things remain the same." 
Lee Seung Gi
In response to this, Kim Dong Hyun commented, "Yeah, Seung Gi's story is not so fun to be honest. He's already become successful when he was a teenager, then there's only been more success afterwards." 

Lee Seung Gi laughed and said, "Yes, so I would like to take this time to pay more attention to myself to find out who I am and what I want." 

He resumed, "I also would like to know what decisions the character in my book will make, and the path he will take in the next chapter." 
Lee Seung Gi
Last year in May, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain confirmed that they had been in a relationship for about five months. 

Many are wondering if Lee Seung Gi's words hinted at his marriage with Lee Dain in the near future. 

(Credit= SBS Master in the House, 'xx__dain' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.