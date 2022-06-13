[SBS Star] Security Guard Catches Kim Tae Ri Taking a Video of BONA at WJSN Concert

On June 11, the first day of WJSN's concert 'WONDERLAND' was held at Olympic Hall, Seoul.
Fans happened to spot a familiar-looking girl in the seating area, and that was Kim Tae Ri.
According to fans, Kim Tae Ri showed energetic support for BONA and the rest of the girls throughout the concert.
Every time BONA was seen on screen, she shouted, "Ko Yoo-rim!", and laughed hard when SEOLA jokingly commented to BONA, "Hey, athlete."
김태리 배우님이 우주소녀 콘서트 제대로 즐기신 증거— 이리 (@gajiggo) June 12, 2022
(설아 다영 엑시) 애들 지나갈 때 손까지 흔드심��
-참고로 6/11 콘서트- pic.twitter.com/STZlDdgsL9
Kim Tae Ri also apparently got caught by a security guard, taking a video of BONA.
Fans stated that the security guards overlooked a lot of fans who were taking a photo/video with a phone, so it was funny that Kim Tae Ri got caught.
When she got caught, she awkwardly laughed and covered her face in extreme embarrassment.
As the WJSN members came closer to Kim Tae Ri, she screamed and waved to them hard.
It was just so Kim Tae Ri-like way of enjoying a concert that fans laughed when they read these posts.
(Credit= 'exy_s2' Instagram, 'gajiggo' Twitter, Online Community)
(SBS Star)