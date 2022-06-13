[SBS Star] BTS Members Reveal Whether They Rewatch Their Past Music Videos

이미지 확대하기

�� 와 근데 나 뮤비보는데 약간 뭉클하더라

�� 우리의 역사가 담겨있는

�� 역사가 순차적으로 촥촥촥

�� 나 그래서 오늘 데뷔무대 아니 데뷔 뮤비부터 쫙 봣써여

�� 오 나도 나 일년에 한번씩 해

�� 나

�� 나 가끔씩 술 많이 먹은 날

�� 그러니까여 감정적이고 우울한 날 그럴때가 있어 나도



ㅠ_ㅠ pic.twitter.com/444fWtPcq6 — 꾸달���� (@Peaches_BTS) June 10, 2022

It seems like the members of K-pop boy group BTS will give different answers to a question, "Do you guys ever watch your past music video again?"On June 11, the seven members of BTS sat down for a special comeback live broadcast, in celebration of the release of the group's anthology album 'Proof'.Since the music video of the album's title track 'Yet To Come' contains many references to BTS' past contents, fans had to watch BTS' older music videos.During the live broadcast, the members admitted that the new music video made them feel emotional, as it contains their history in chronological order.JUNGKOOK said, "I saw all of our past performances today, starting from our debut music video."To this, RM revealed, "Me too, I do that once a year."SUGA jokingly added, "I only do that when I'm really drunk," while JIMIN says, "I do that when I feel emotional and depressed."SUGA added, "Whenever I watch (our old music videos), I also listen to our past songs a lot. I find it encouraging."Upon seeing JIN's facial expression, V laughingly teased JIN, saying, "He doesn't understand (why they watch old music videos again) at all."(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE)(SBS Star)