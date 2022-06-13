[SBS Star] BTS Members Reveal Whether They Rewatch Their Past Music Videos

On June 11, the seven members of BTS sat down for a special comeback live broadcast, in celebration of the release of the group's anthology album 'Proof'.
Since the music video of the album's title track 'Yet To Come' contains many references to BTS' past contents, fans had to watch BTS' older music videos.
JUNGKOOK said, "I saw all of our past performances today, starting from our debut music video."
To this, RM revealed, "Me too, I do that once a year."
SUGA added, "Whenever I watch (our old music videos), I also listen to our past songs a lot. I find it encouraging."
�� 와 근데 나 뮤비보는데 약간 뭉클하더라— 꾸달���� (@Peaches_BTS) June 10, 2022
�� 우리의 역사가 담겨있는
�� 역사가 순차적으로 촥촥촥
�� 나 그래서 오늘 데뷔무대 아니 데뷔 뮤비부터 쫙 봣써여
�� 오 나도 나 일년에 한번씩 해
�� 나
�� 나 가끔씩 술 많이 먹은 날
�� 그러니까여 감정적이고 우울한 날 그럴때가 있어 나도
ㅠ_ㅠ pic.twitter.com/444fWtPcq6
(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE)
(SBS Star)