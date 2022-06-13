뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WOOZI Shares a Shocking Number of Trainees Who Failed to Become SEVENTEEN
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] WOOZI Shares a Shocking Number of Trainees Who Failed to Become SEVENTEEN

[SBS Star] WOOZI Shares a Shocking Number of Trainees Who Failed to Become SEVENTEEN

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.13 14:13 View Count
[SBS Star] WOOZI Shares a Shocking Number of Trainees Who Failed to Become SEVENTEEN
WOOZI of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN shared a shocking number of trainees who tried becoming part of the group, but failed in the end. 

On June 11, one popular YouTuber uploaded a video of WOOZI's interview on his YouTube channel. 

During this interview, WOOZI talked about his trainee days to entering his eighth year in the industry this year. 

WOOZI said, "I began training when I was in the last year of middle school. I started living away from my family from then. As I used to spend all my time, including my sleeping time, training after school, I used to sleep at school all the time." 

He continued, "In my early trainee days, I didn't tell anybody at school that I was a trainee, even my homeroom teacher didn't know. I didn't want them to think that I was showing off, so I kept that completely to myself at middle school."
WOOZI
WOOZI
Then, WOOZI told how he came to become a songwriter, "I write lots of songs now, but I honestly had no idea that I would be writing songs in the past." 

He went on, "When I was a trainee, there was nothing besides singing and dancing I could do even in my spare time. Writing songs was something that I could do that the staff at our agency wouldn't give me this look for if I was doing it. That's pretty much how I ended up writing songs." 

WOOZI resumed to speak about the days when he was a trainee, "Actually, there were about 60 trainees who joined, then left or asked to leave by our agency from the moment I joined them until the time I made debut."

He carried on, "As a countless number of people came and went, I started to feel that getting close to them was something that I shouldn't do. I thought I would get hurt, if I became to them, but they were gone all of a sudden one day. It's sad, but I kept my distance from all trainees until I made debut." 

He added, "It's my eighth year in the K-pop world, but I feel like I don't know many people in the industry. A lot of groups that I promoted in the past are gone as well. They're either on a long break from group promotions, or gone different ways to each other after disbandment that I feel quite awkward when attending events or going to music shows. They're so many new groups now."  
 

The 13-member group SEVENTEEN made debut with a debut track 'Adore U'—their first hit song—in May 2015. 

All 13 of them recently renewed their contract with their agency Pledis Entertainment. 

(Credit= '침착맨' YouTube, Pledis Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.