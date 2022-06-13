뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin & Han Ji Min Celebrate 'Our Blues' Co-star Jung Eun Hye's Birthday
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin & Han Ji Min Celebrate 'Our Blues' Co-star Jung Eun Hye's Birthday

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin & Han Ji Min Celebrate 'Our Blues' Co-star Jung Eun Hye's Birthday

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.13 14:18 View Count
Our Blues cast
Actor Kim Woo Bin and actress Han Ji Min threw a surprise birthday party for their 'Our Blues' co-star Jung Eun Hye.

On June 12, Han Ji Min took to her personal Instagram and shared photos taken at the filming set of her recently-ended drama 'Our Blues'.
'Our Blues' cast
'Our Blues' cast
In the photos, Han Ji Min was seen throwing a surprise birthday party for her co-star Jung Eun Hye, along with another co-star Kim Woo Bin.

Jung Eun Hye, who has Down syndrome in real life, played Han Ji Min's twin sister who has Down syndrome in the drama.
'Our Blues' cast
The three 'Our Blues' stars were often spotted having friendly interactions on set.

According to the actress' family, Han Ji Min and Kim Woo Bin prepared a birthday cake themselves to celebrate her birthday during filming.
'Our Blues' cast
The drama aired its last episode on June 12, with the viewership ratings of 14.6%.

(Credit= 'roma.emo' Instagram, tvN Our Blues)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.