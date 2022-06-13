뉴스
[SBS Star] Netflix Officially Announces 'Squid Game' Season 2
JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.13 10:27 View Count
Squid Game
The much-loved Netflix series 'Squid Game' will return for a second season.

On June 13, Netflix officially announced the second season with an eye-catching poster.
Squid Game
In the teaser poster, a camera lens of a doll-like figure has the number '2', along with the show's title presented as the famous circle, triangle, and square emblem.

'Squid Game' is the most successful series in Netflix's history, attracting more than 1.65 million hours of viewing in the first four weeks of its release.
Squid Game
Squid Game
The series is about 456 debt-ridden people competing in children's games to win 45.6 billion won (approximately 38 million dollars) after being invited to the deadly competition arranged by some strangers. 
Squid Game
According to 'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk, the main character 'Seong Gi-hun' (actor Lee Jung Jae) as well as 'The Front Man' will return in the second season.

The director added that the viewers will be introduced to 'Cheol-su', the "boyfriend" of the first season's animatronic doll 'Young-hee'.
Squid Game
(Credit= Netflix Korea)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.