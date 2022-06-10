뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Gang Dong Won Is Upset Because He Was Not Invited to IU's Birthday Dinner?
Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.10 18:22 View Count
Actor Gang Dong Won was seen getting upset(?) about not being invited to K-pop artist/actress IU's birthday dinner. 

On June 9, popular YouTube channel MMTG posted a video featuring actor Song Kang Ho, Gang Dong Won, IU and actress Lee Joo-young. 

The interviewer Jae-jae had interviewed them at Cannes, France, when they were invited for their movie 'Broker'. 
During the interview, Jae-jae said, "Ah, it's sad that another main cast Bae Doo-na couldn't be here with you guys, because there were a lot of things I wanted to ask her regarding her secret social life." 

When asked to explain what she meant by 'her secret social life', Jae-jae laughingly explained, "She secretly hangs out with IU and Lee Joo-young. Well, it's not at all secret, since everything is on social media, but... They did go for a drive in the middle of the night, took photos at the photo booth and stuff." 

In response to this, Song Kang Ho said in surprise, "Seriously? What the...?!", and Gang Dong Won commented, "Oh... There seems to be a lot of things that us guys didn't know. Isn't that right, Kang Ho?"
Jae-jae stated, "IU's birthday was on one of the days when you guys were shooting together, and Bae Doo-na, Lee Joo-young even made birthday dinner for her. Did you not know about this as well?" 

Song Kang Ho answered, "Ah, no. I heard about this. That was definitely a praiseworthy thing to do. They didn't invite us to that dinner though." 

Gang Dong Won added with a sad look, "We weren't doing anything in our hotel room at that time...", making everybody laugh. 

Then, Song Kang Ho playfully said, "Well, this is IU, no, Bae Doo-na's fault. I'm sure IU was too shy to invite us. It's good seeing Bae Doo-na taking such good care of her hoobae, but she really should've taken care of us too." 

Gang Dong Won once again jokingly commented, "I mean, we really weren't doing anything in our hotel room then.", and showed a cheeky grin.  

As IU and Lee Joo-young heard the two guys talk, they just awkwardly laughed and nodded to Jae-jae's suggestion that they all go out for a drink together in the near future.
 

(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
