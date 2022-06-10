뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: CL Spotted Without Her Eye Make-up; She Looks like a Young Student
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: CL Spotted Without Her Eye Make-up; She Looks like a Young Student

[SBS Star] VIDEO: CL Spotted Without Her Eye Make-up; She Looks like a Young Student

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.10 17:49 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: CL Spotted Without Her Eye Make-up; She Looks like a Young Student
K-pop artist CL was seen without her eye make-up on, and she looks almost as if she is a teenager. 

Recently, CL uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel titled, 'CL + Coachella 2NE1 [Chapter 1]'. 

The video showed CL and the rest of 2NE1 members―DARA, Park Bom and Minzy getting ready for their surprise reunion performance at 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' that took place in California, the United States back in April. 
CL
Where the video showed CL at the airport to catch her flight to Los Angeles, she was by herself only with her manager surrounded by the press. 

She commented as she walked, "Thank you for coming even though it's Sunday today. Actually, I regularly went to L.A. last year. But this time, I feel much more peaceful and calm." 

She continued, "I felt like I was remote from the rest of the world. I'm planning not to lose my focus until the end. I won't get injured as well." 

Then, she put her sunglasses on, waved goodbye towards the cameras around, and walked to the gate. 
CL
At that time, CL had a mask on, but had no eye make-up on. 

She usually puts a thick eye make-up on; she has her signature eye make-up. 

So, fans do not generally get a chance to see her without her eye make-up on, which meant that this was a quite unusual scene. 

Looking at CL without eye make-up almost took them back to the time when she had just made debut when she was 18 years old with babyish look. 

Even though it has been over ten years since, it seemed as if CL has not aged a single bit―she could totally pass for a teenager if anybody did not know her. 

About this particular scene, fans said things like, "Am I the only one who aged or what?!", "Wow, she looks super young without her eye make-up on!", "Unnie, please show us your cute no eye make-up look more often!" and so on.
 

(Credit= 'CL Official Channel' YouTube)  

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.