뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hye Sung Says She Was Shocked at How Super Junior HeeChul Hung Out in a Club
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jung Hye Sung Says She Was Shocked at How Super Junior HeeChul Hung Out in a Club

[SBS Star] Jung Hye Sung Says She Was Shocked at How Super Junior HeeChul Hung Out in a Club

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.10 16:22 View Count
[SBS Star] Jung Hye Sung Says She Was Shocked at How Super Junior HeeChul Hung Out in a Club
Actress Jung Hye Sung shared that she was totally shocked seeing how HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior hung out in a club. 

On June 10 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', Jung Hye Sung made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Jung Hye Sung talked about the time when she bumped into HeeChul in a club in the past. 

Jung Hye Sung stated, "This was when I was like 23. I went to a club for the first time, and HeeChul happened to be there. I think it was the time when HeeChul used to go clubbing a lot. I was so shocked when I saw him though." 

She continued, "He was super hyper then; he was throwing tissues in the air, all around him. The most shocking thing that I saw was that he was cupping himself with champagne glasses. As I was sober, I couldn't get my jaw back off the floor." 

In response to this, Kim Shin-young said, "Oh, you didn't know? Throwing tissues is a pretty normal thing to do in a club. The staff give you tissues solely for you to throw them in the air whenever you want to."

Jung Hye Sung laughingly responded, "But I was just really shocked at that time. Ever since that day, I haven't gone to a club again." 
Jung Hye Sung
Jung Hye Sung
The actress went on, "Then, I joined HeeChul when him and his friends were getting some hot spicy soup to sober up and ease their hangover after clubbing. I was shocked again at the restaurant." 

She resumed, "They didn't use a spoon while eating their soup. Instead of a spoon, they used their hands. I honestly couldn't believe it." 

Kim Shin-young laughed hard and commented, "Ah, I know who exactly HeeChul was with at that instant. They're all my close friends as well. Gosh, I feel embarrassed now." 
Jung Hye Sung
Debuted as a member of Super Junior in November 2005, HeeChul gained much attention for his 'crazy' and 'wild' personality. 

He also caught the eye of many with his 'free and easy' attitude in life, who does not care a single bit about what others think of him. 

(Credit= 'kimheenim' 'junghyesung91' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.