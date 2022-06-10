[SBS Star] Jung Hye Sung Says She Was Shocked at How Super Junior HeeChul Hung Out in a Club

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jung Hye Sung shared that she was totally shocked seeing how HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior hung out in a club.On June 10 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', Jung Hye Sung made a guest appearance.During the talk, Jung Hye Sung talked about the time when she bumped into HeeChul in a club in the past.Jung Hye Sung stated, "This was when I was like 23. I went to a club for the first time, and HeeChul happened to be there. I think it was the time when HeeChul used to go clubbing a lot. I was so shocked when I saw him though."She continued, "He was super hyper then; he was throwing tissues in the air, all around him. The most shocking thing that I saw was that he was cupping himself with champagne glasses. As I was sober, I couldn't get my jaw back off the floor."In response to this, Kim Shin-young said, "Oh, you didn't know? Throwing tissues is a pretty normal thing to do in a club. The staff give you tissues solely for you to throw them in the air whenever you want to."Jung Hye Sung laughingly responded, "But I was just really shocked at that time. Ever since that day, I haven't gone to a club again."The actress went on, "Then, I joined HeeChul when him and his friends were getting some hot spicy soup to sober up and ease their hangover after clubbing. I was shocked again at the restaurant."She resumed, "They didn't use a spoon while eating their soup. Instead of a spoon, they used their hands. I honestly couldn't believe it."Kim Shin-young laughed hard and commented, "Ah, I know who exactly HeeChul was with at that instant. They're all my close friends as well. Gosh, I feel embarrassed now."Debuted as a member of Super Junior in November 2005, HeeChul gained much attention for his 'crazy' and 'wild' personality.He also caught the eye of many with his 'free and easy' attitude in life, who does not care a single bit about what others think of him.(Credit= 'kimheenim' 'junghyesung91' Instagram)(SBS Star)