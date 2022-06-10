[SBS Star] Jung Hye Sung Says She Was Shocked at How Super Junior HeeChul Hung Out in a Club

On June 10 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', Jung Hye Sung made a guest appearance.
During the talk, Jung Hye Sung talked about the time when she bumped into HeeChul in a club in the past.
Jung Hye Sung stated, "This was when I was like 23. I went to a club for the first time, and HeeChul happened to be there. I think it was the time when HeeChul used to go clubbing a lot. I was so shocked when I saw him though."
She continued, "He was super hyper then; he was throwing tissues in the air, all around him. The most shocking thing that I saw was that he was cupping himself with champagne glasses. As I was sober, I couldn't get my jaw back off the floor."
In response to this, Kim Shin-young said, "Oh, you didn't know? Throwing tissues is a pretty normal thing to do in a club. The staff give you tissues solely for you to throw them in the air whenever you want to."
Jung Hye Sung laughingly responded, "But I was just really shocked at that time. Ever since that day, I haven't gone to a club again."
She resumed, "They didn't use a spoon while eating their soup. Instead of a spoon, they used their hands. I honestly couldn't believe it."
Kim Shin-young laughed hard and commented, "Ah, I know who exactly HeeChul was with at that instant. They're all my close friends as well. Gosh, I feel embarrassed now."
He also caught the eye of many with his 'free and easy' attitude in life, who does not care a single bit about what others think of him.
(Credit= 'kimheenim' 'junghyesung91' Instagram)
(SBS Star)