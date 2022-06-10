[SBS Star] BTS RM Sports His First Tattoo; Fans Believe It's the Members' Friendship Tattoo

이미지 확대하기

우정타투



�� 뭐 이제 일곱개의 점을 찍자부터 시작해서 뭐 북두칠성을 하네 뭘~ 뭐 일곱개의 뭔가를 하네 그냥 7을 심플하게 새기자네 뭐

�� 근데 하면 저는 발목 그냥 발목에 하고 싶어요 심플하게



7에 방탄이 제일 진심임 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/TI0wxmCgHr — ⛤ (@minimoni_mo_) April 9, 2022

이미지 확대하기

RM of K-pop boy group BTS surprised his fans around the world with a new tattoo on his body.On June 10, RM took to his personal Instagram and shared a photo of his ankle.On the inner side of his right ankle, a minimal black tattoo of the number '7' was seen.Since BTS is a 7-member group, fans believed that the new tattoo of RM would be a friendship tattoo of all BTS members.The BTS leader had once shared that the members were considering getting their matching friendship tattoo, as suggested by SUGA.RM had recently debated whether to get a tattoo on his body, saying that he is afraid that he may get sick of it quickly, but it seems like he as ultimately decided to get one.Meanwhile, BTS just dropped the group's much-anticipated anthology album 'Proof', and unveiled the music video for the album's title track 'Yet To Come'.The members are scheduled to make comeback music show appearances later this week, presenting their newest performances in front of ARMYs.You can watch the music video below:(Credit= 'rkive' Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC, 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube)(SBS Star)