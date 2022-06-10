뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS RM Sports His First Tattoo; Fans Believe It's the Members' Friendship Tattoo
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS RM Sports His First Tattoo; Fans Believe It's the Members' Friendship Tattoo

[SBS Star] BTS RM Sports His First Tattoo; Fans Believe It's the Members' Friendship Tattoo

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.10 15:16 View Count
BTS RM
RM of K-pop boy group BTS surprised his fans around the world with a new tattoo on his body.

On June 10, RM took to his personal Instagram and shared a photo of his ankle.

On the inner side of his right ankle, a minimal black tattoo of the number '7' was seen.
BTS RM
Since BTS is a 7-member group, fans believed that the new tattoo of RM would be a friendship tattoo of all BTS members.

The BTS leader had once shared that the members were considering getting their matching friendship tattoo, as suggested by SUGA.

RM had recently debated whether to get a tattoo on his body, saying that he is afraid that he may get sick of it quickly, but it seems like he as ultimately decided to get one.
 
Meanwhile, BTS just dropped the group's much-anticipated anthology album 'Proof', and unveiled the music video for the album's title track 'Yet To Come'.

The members are scheduled to make comeback music show appearances later this week, presenting their newest performances in front of ARMYs.
BTS
You can watch the music video below:
 

(Credit= 'rkive' Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC, 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.