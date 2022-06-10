[SBS Star] Fans Discover How Much BTS JIMIN Matured as They See Him in the Same Outfit in 2014 & 2022

이미지 확대하기

Fans discovered how much JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS has matured over time as they saw him in the same outfit in 2014 and 2022.On June 9, BTS' management agency released photos and video of BTS as part of the group's annual project 'FESTA'.For this year's 'FESTA', the members of BTS wore their outfits from one of the early debut days.Even though they have aged since then, they perfectly replicated those times with the outfits.Out of the seven of them, JIMIN caught the most attention of fans.Not only was he wearing the outfit that was much talked about at that time, but he also showed such a huge difference in terms of how he looks.What he wore was the outfit that he wore at 'Golden Disc Awards' in January 2014 when the group won 'Rookie Award'.Since BTS debuted in June 2013, it had only been half a year since he had made debut then; he was only 18 as well.Back then, JIMIN had a lot of baby fat on his face, looking very babyish overall.It has been over eight years now, and he has become 26 years old.The 'FESTA' photos and video really showed how much JIMIN matured over those years.The changes are making many ARMY go, "He grew up so well. I feel proud for some reason.", "A cute baby to sexy man! Oh my...!", "He still gives off the same cute vibes though. He hasn't lost the cuteness!" and so on.(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)