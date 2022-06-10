뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NCT to Hold a Recruitment for New Members
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] NCT to Hold a Recruitment for New Members

[SBS Star] NCT to Hold a Recruitment for New Members

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.10 14:31 View Count
NCT
K-pop boy group NCT's management agency, SM Entertainment, is planning to extend the group's members through a global recruitment.

On June 10, a recruitment announcement was shared on SM Entertainment's official social media channels.
NCT
What makes the announcement extra special is that the company is specifically looking for contestants to debut as members of NCT.

Titled 'AUDITION : NCT PROJECT - Welcome to the NeoCiTy', the audition will be held in Toronto, Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles, Seoul, Bangkok, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh, Osaka, Fukuoka, Tokyo, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Chongqing.
NCT
Any male born between 2001 and 2008 are eligible to apply, regardless of their nationality.

The first round will be held online via Google Forms or Weibo (China), and contestants can audition with their vocals, rap, or dance skills.

Each city has a specific deadline that contestants can send in your files, and they must attach a self-introduction video and a video of them showing off their talents.

The on-site audition will take place once the contestant passes the first round.
 
NCT is a group of infinite members who are constantly shifting into different sub-units in different cities around the world.

Currently, NCT is made up of 23 members from South Korea, the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand.
NCT
(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'smaudition_jp' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.