[SBS Star] NCT to Hold a Recruitment for New Members

K-pop boy group NCT's management agency, SM Entertainment, is planning to extend the group's members through a global recruitment.On June 10, a recruitment announcement was shared on SM Entertainment's official social media channels.What makes the announcement extra special is that the company is specifically looking for contestants to debut as members of NCT.Titled 'AUDITION : NCT PROJECT - Welcome to the NeoCiTy', the audition will be held in Toronto, Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles, Seoul, Bangkok, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh, Osaka, Fukuoka, Tokyo, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Chongqing.Any male born between 2001 and 2008 are eligible to apply, regardless of their nationality.The first round will be held online via Google Forms or Weibo (China), and contestants can audition with their vocals, rap, or dance skills.Each city has a specific deadline that contestants can send in your files, and they must attach a self-introduction video and a video of them showing off their talents.The on-site audition will take place once the contestant passes the first round.NCT is a group of infinite members who are constantly shifting into different sub-units in different cities around the world.Currently, NCT is made up of 23 members from South Korea, the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'smaudition_jp' Twitter)(SBS Star)