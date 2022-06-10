[SBS Star] YeSung Shares Why He Thought About Leaving Super Junior After the Debut Album Promotion

이미지 확대하기

YeSung of K-pop boy group Super Junior revealed that he actually thought about leaving the group not long after me made debut.On June 9 episode of SBS' television show 'Fantastic Family', YeSung made a guest appearance.In this episode, YeSung was seen sharing whether he had always dreamed of entering the K-pop industry.YeSung said, "I wasn't the kind of person who was good at doing something in front of people. But love gives you courage, you know. I used to fancy this girl when I was in middle school. I wanted to impress her, so I sang at our school's music festival."He resumed, "That was the very first time that my family heard me sing properly. After that day, I somehow kept ending up singing for the crowd. That festival pretty much opened a new door for me. It led me to an audition, then debut as Super Junior."But YeSung said his journey as a Super Junior member was not so easy, especially in his early debut days.YeSung stated, "I loved singing, but the reality was different to how I imagined things to be. All my fellow members were at the top of the game. I wasn't getting as much attention as those guys. No opportunities were really given to me."He continued, "I trained for five years before debut, and I had the most parts in the songs for our debut album. But I couldn't find myself in the music video even though I was there, filming with the rest of the guys. My heart sank at the fact, and I felt so frustrated at that time. My feelings back then are hard to put into words."He went on, "So, I thought about giving everything up after wrapping up the promotion for our debut album. I kept asking myself, 'What am I doing here?' At one point though, I thought, 'Okay, I'm not as gifted as them in many ways, but wouldn't I be able to make that up with my effort?' Following that day, I pushed myself harder in whatever I did."Super Junior made debut with an album 'Super Junior 05' with the title track 'Twins (Knock Out)' in November 2005.(Credit= 'superjunior' Facebook, SBS Fantastic Family)(SBS Star)