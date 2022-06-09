뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ITZY Members Share Why They Feel Thankful that YUNA Is Part of the Group
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] ITZY Members Share Why They Feel Thankful that YUNA Is Part of the Group

[SBS Star] ITZY Members Share Why They Feel Thankful that YUNA Is Part of the Group

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.09 18:17 View Count
[SBS Star] ITZY Members Share Why They Feel Thankful that YUNA Is Part of the Group
The members of ITZY shared why they feel so grateful that YUNA is in the group. 

Recently, one fan of ITZY compiled videos of ITZY where they talked about how precious YUNA is in ITZY. 

In the first video where RYUJIN speaks to YUNA, she said, "I don't remember what it was like before you joined us. When there were just four of us, we were never satisfied with ourselves. We're all that kind of people." 

She continued, "But you've brought such a big change to us. After you came, you were like, 'Our team's so amazing.', 'Our team's so great at this and that.' and so on. You've boosted our self-esteem. You gave us confidence." 

After saying that, RYUJIN looked YUNA in the eye and commented, "We needed you on our team. This has always been the place for you. So, I've always felt really grateful to you for that." 
ITZY
Then, there was also a video of CHAERYEONG saying to YUNA, "You've consistently given me confidence. You'll even compliment the way I talked. You would tell me that I talked beautifully." 

She resumed, "I can't imagine ITZY without you, YUNA. We gain confidence from you before our comebacks. You make us laugh a lot as well." 

She went on, "We're lucky that we have YUNA in the group. Thank you so much for joining our team, YUNA." 

Her sincere words made YUNA cry, and CHAERYEONG sweetly wiped her tears on her cheeks. 
ITZY
Before ITZY made debut, there was initially only four of them who were making debut together. 

YUNA was the last one to join ITZY; she is the youngest member of the group. 

Born in December 2003, she was only 15 years old when she made debut in February 2019. 
ITZY
(Credit= 'ITZY' YouTube, 'ITZY' NAVER V LIVE, 'OfficialItzy' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.