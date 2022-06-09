[SBS Star] K-pop Fans Share Mixed Opinions on the Stage Names of These Soon-to-debut Girl Group Members

이미지 확대하기

The stage names of rookie girl group Girl's World's two members have been grabbing much attention on various K-pop online communities.Recently, entertainment agency LIZ Entertainment unveiled teaser photos of the agency's soon-to-debut girl group, Girl's World.According to the agency, Girl's World will be a 4-member girl group―with Kyrin, Windy, A-ra, and Hari as members.What especially caught the eyes of many K-pop fans are the stage names of these two members; Kyrin and Windy.One K-pop fan took to an online community and compared the two stage names with the ones from SM Entertainment's two girl groups, Red Velvet and aespa.According to the fan, Kyrin's name reminds a combination of KARINA (aespa) and IRENE (Red Velvet), while Windy's name is a combined version of WINTER (aespa) and WENDY (Red Velvet).Other fans also argued that the group's name―Girl's World―also reminds them of Girls' Generation.The reactions shared online include, "Their marketing technique is bizarre yet intriguing.", "They're copying SM Entertainment from head to toe.", "Let's see what they have in store. They better have some differences.", etc.Meanwhile, Girl's World is scheduled to hold the group's first showcase on June 19.(Credit= 'girlsworld1004' Twitter, Nate Pann, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)