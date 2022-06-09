[SBS Star] K-pop Fans Share Mixed Opinions on the Stage Names of These Soon-to-debut Girl Group Members

Recently, entertainment agency LIZ Entertainment unveiled teaser photos of the agency's soon-to-debut girl group, Girl's World.
According to the agency, Girl's World will be a 4-member girl group―with Kyrin, Windy, A-ra, and Hari as members.
One K-pop fan took to an online community and compared the two stage names with the ones from SM Entertainment's two girl groups, Red Velvet and aespa.
The reactions shared online include, "Their marketing technique is bizarre yet intriguing.", "They're copying SM Entertainment from head to toe.", "Let's see what they have in store. They better have some differences.", etc.
Meanwhile, Girl's World is scheduled to hold the group's first showcase on June 19.
(Credit= 'girlsworld1004' Twitter, Nate Pann, SM Entertainment)
