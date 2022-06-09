뉴스
[SBS Star] Sam Hammington Says His Sons Like This Group More Than BTS These Days
JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.09 15:41

[SBS Star] Sam Hammington Says His Sons Like This Group More Than BTS These Days

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.09 15:41 View Count
Sam Hammington Says His Sons Like This Group More Than BTS These Days
TV personality Sam Hammington revealed that his two sons―William and Bentley Hammington―have switched from being BTS' fans to Stray Kids' fans.

On June 9 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Kim Young Chul's Power FM', Sam Hammington made a guest appearance.
Sam Hammington Says His Sons Like This Group More Than BTS These Days
During the show, Sam Hammington chose BTS' song for the next tune, revealing that his kids are big fans of the boy group.

Sam Hammington said, "Both of my sons love RM of BTS. But recently, BANGCHAN of Stray Kids made a visit to our house."

He continued to explain, "I guess my kids had a really good time with him, because they've switched over from being fans of BTS to fans of Stray Kids."
Sam Hammington Says His Sons Like This Group More Than BTS These Days
Sam Hammington Says His Sons Like This Group More Than BTS These Days
The New Zealander-Austrailan comedian went on, "I learned that BANGCHAN is also from Australia, along with his fellow member FELIX. The kinds are busy learning all of the lyrics of Stray Kids' songs these days."

To this, DJ Kim Young Chul commented, "It seems like the kids must feel a sense of connection with as fellow Australians."

(Credit= SBS Kim Young Chul's Power FM, 'williamhammington' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
