[SBS Star] Sam Hammington Says His Sons Like This Group More Than BTS These Days

On June 9 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Kim Young Chul's Power FM', Sam Hammington made a guest appearance.
Sam Hammington said, "Both of my sons love RM of BTS. But recently, BANGCHAN of Stray Kids made a visit to our house."
He continued to explain, "I guess my kids had a really good time with him, because they've switched over from being fans of BTS to fans of Stray Kids."
To this, DJ Kim Young Chul commented, "It seems like the kids must feel a sense of connection with as fellow Australians."
(Credit= SBS Kim Young Chul's Power FM, 'williamhammington' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)
(SBS Star)