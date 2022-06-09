[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Tells How Nervous Him & EXO D.O. Felt to Sing at Park Shin Hye ♥ Choi Tae Jun's Wedding

On June 8 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Lee Hong Gi made a guest appearance.
During the talk, Lee Hong Gi talked about attending Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun's wedding back in January.
Lee Hong Gi said, "I'm close to both Shin Hye and Tae Jun. It's kind of funny, but I actually went to their wedding with my mom. She's good friends with Shin Hye's mom and Tae Jun's mom."
He continued, "I sang 'I'm Saying' for the couple at their wedding. It's a soundtrack that I sang for Shin Hye's drama 'The Heirs'. It felt weird, because Shin Hye was with Lee Min-ho in the drama, but there was Tae Jun next to her in real life."
The K-pop star commented, "'I'm Saying' has pretty high notes, but I still don't really warm my voice up before I sing on stage. I had to warm it up at their wedding though. There were so many stars there that I felt like I was at an awards ceremony or something."
He added that it made him feel more nervous than the times when he had to perform on music shows.
Lee Hong Gi carried on following that, "I was also the first one to sing, and D.O. went after me. When I was getting ready for the song, I caught a glimpse of D.O. behind me. He was shaking harder than me."
He laughed and resumed, "After I saw that, I was like, 'Okay, that makes me feel a little better.' I took comfort in the fact that I wasn't the only one. So, I could push myself to try the best to sing as well as I could."
He laughingly kept going, "He was like, 'If you win against me, I'll buy you golf clothing. But I beat him. D.O.'s excuse was that he had no time to improve his skills because he was too busy filming his projects."
