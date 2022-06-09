뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Tells How Nervous Him & EXO D.O. Felt to Sing at Park Shin Hye ♥ Choi Tae Jun's Wedding
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Tells How Nervous Him & EXO D.O. Felt to Sing at Park Shin Hye ♥ Choi Tae Jun's Wedding

[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Tells How Nervous Him & EXO D.O. Felt to Sing at Park Shin Hye ♥ Choi Tae Jun's Wedding

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.09 13:59 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Tells How Nervous Him & EXO D.O. Felt to Sing at Park Shin Hye ♥ Choi Tae Juns Wedding
Lee Hong Gi of K-pop boy band FTISLAND shared how nervous he felt to sing at actress Park Shin Hye and actor Choi Tae Jun's wedding. 

On June 8 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Lee Hong Gi made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Lee Hong Gi talked about attending Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun's wedding back in January. 

Lee Hong Gi said, "I'm close to both Shin Hye and Tae Jun. It's kind of funny, but I actually went to their wedding with my mom. She's good friends with Shin Hye's mom and Tae Jun's mom." 

He continued, "I sang 'I'm Saying' for the couple at their wedding. It's a soundtrack that I sang for Shin Hye's drama 'The Heirs'. It felt weird, because Shin Hye was with Lee Min-ho in the drama, but there was Tae Jun next to her in real life." 
Lee Hong Gi
Then, Lee Hong Gi laughingly stated that he was really nervous at that time. 

The K-pop star commented, "'I'm Saying' has pretty high notes, but I still don't really warm my voice up before I sing on stage. I had to warm it up at their wedding though. There were so many stars there that I felt like I was at an awards ceremony or something." 

He added that it made him feel more nervous than the times when he had to perform on music shows. 

Lee Hong Gi carried on following that, "I was also the first one to sing, and D.O. went after me. When I was getting ready for the song, I caught a glimpse of D.O. behind me. He was shaking harder than me." 

He laughed and resumed, "After I saw that, I was like, 'Okay, that makes me feel a little better.' I took comfort in the fact that I wasn't the only one. So, I could push myself to try the best to sing as well as I could." 
Lee Hong Gi
Lastly, Lee Hong Gi shared what D.O. has been up to these days, "D.O. recently wrapped up shooting one of his projects, so we went to play golf together. He suggested me that I start playing golf. It's been about a year since he began playing golf, and six months for me." 

He laughingly kept going, "He was like, 'If you win against me, I'll buy you golf clothing. But I beat him. D.O.'s excuse was that he had no time to improve his skills because he was too busy filming his projects." 
Lee Hong Gi
(Credit= Online Community, MBC Radio Star)

(SBS Star
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.