[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Tells How Nervous Him & EXO D.O. Felt to Sing at Park Shin Hye ♥ Choi Tae Jun's Wedding

Lee Hong Gi of K-pop boy band FTISLAND shared how nervous he felt to sing at actress Park Shin Hye and actor Choi Tae Jun's wedding.On June 8 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Lee Hong Gi made a guest appearance.During the talk, Lee Hong Gi talked about attending Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun's wedding back in January.Lee Hong Gi said, "I'm close to both Shin Hye and Tae Jun. It's kind of funny, but I actually went to their wedding with my mom. She's good friends with Shin Hye's mom and Tae Jun's mom."He continued, "I sang 'I'm Saying' for the couple at their wedding. It's a soundtrack that I sang for Shin Hye's drama 'The Heirs'. It felt weird, because Shin Hye was with Lee Min-ho in the drama, but there was Tae Jun next to her in real life."Then, Lee Hong Gi laughingly stated that he was really nervous at that time.The K-pop star commented, "'I'm Saying' has pretty high notes, but I still don't really warm my voice up before I sing on stage. I had to warm it up at their wedding though. There were so many stars there that I felt like I was at an awards ceremony or something."He added that it made him feel more nervous than the times when he had to perform on music shows.Lee Hong Gi carried on following that, "I was also the first one to sing, and D.O. went after me. When I was getting ready for the song, I caught a glimpse of D.O. behind me. He was shaking harder than me."He laughed and resumed, "After I saw that, I was like, 'Okay, that makes me feel a little better.' I took comfort in the fact that I wasn't the only one. So, I could push myself to try the best to sing as well as I could."Lastly, Lee Hong Gi shared what D.O. has been up to these days, "D.O. recently wrapped up shooting one of his projects, so we went to play golf together. He suggested me that I start playing golf. It's been about a year since he began playing golf, and six months for me."He laughingly kept going, "He was like, 'If you win against me, I'll buy you golf clothing. But I beat him. D.O.'s excuse was that he had no time to improve his skills because he was too busy filming his projects."(Credit= Online Community, MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star