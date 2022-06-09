뉴스
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI to Be Discharged from Military & Transferred to Civilian Prison Today
JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.09 10:46
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's former member SEUNGRI (Lee Seung-hyun) will be discharged from the military to serve his remaining prison term in a civilian facility.

On June 8, military officials stated that SEUNGRI will be discharged from the military and be transferred to a civilian correctional facility on June 9.

His release from the Army comes after the Supreme Court ruled his one and a half year prison term last month.

He was found guilty of all nine charges made against him; including solicitation of illegal prostitution, overseas gambling, the spread of illegally-filmed sexual content, and more.
SEUNGRI
SEUNGRI, who is currently serving his prison term at Military Correctional Institution located in Icheon, will be transferred to a nearby civilian facility in Yeoju later this day.

His mandatory military service was initially scheduled to end in September 2021, but his discharge was put on hold until the court's final decision to be made.

The disgraced singer's prison term is set to end in February 2023.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)
