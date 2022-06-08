뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Didn't Know I Could Save Them, but..." BTS JUNGKOOK Explains Why He Deleted Instagram Posts
Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.08 16:35 View Count
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS laughingly explained why he suddenly deleted his Instagram posts. 

On June 7, JUNGKOOK went live on NAVER V LIVE for about half an hour, spending time with fans. 

During the live broadcast, one fan asked JUNGKOOK, "Why did you delete all your posts on Instagram the other day?" 

As soon as he read this question out loud, JUNGKOOK laughed and said, "There was absolutely no reason for it, guys. Nothing has happened to me. I'm okay."

He continued, "There may have been some sort of shift in my emotion at that time, but I didn't delete them because I'm going through something or anything like that." 
JUNGKOOK
Then, JUNGKOOK gave more details to why he deleted his Instagram posts all of a sudden. 

The BTS member laughingly stated, "At one point, I started disliking the way my Instagram looked. So, I wanted to make it look nice. I plan to upload the posts in the new style from now on. Sorry!" 

He resumed, "But I do feel quite sad about the previous posts, since I feel like those were some precious memories with you. I actually had no idea that I could save those posts to keep them for myself. I will keep the memories safely in my heart though." 

He went on with a smile, "I didn't get your permission when I deleted the posts, but I did get your permission to restart my Instagram, right?!" 
 

Back in the end of May, everything on JUNGKOOK's Instagram was deleted overnight. 

As it was totally unexpected, fans became concerned about him; they worried that something might have happened to him. 

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'jungkook.97' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
