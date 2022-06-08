[SBS Star] BTS' New Songs Deemed Unfit for Broadcast; But Fans Are Happy With the News?

On June 8, Korea Broadcasting System (KBS) announced that BTS' two new songs―'Run BTS' and 'Born Singer'―were deemed unsuitable for broadcast.
'Yet to Come', the title track of BTS' upcoming album 'Proof', was deemed suitable for broadcast.
The songs that were deemed unfit will not be able to be broadcasted in any form, and BTS will not be able to perform the songs on music programs.
They commented, "This makes me anticipate the comeback even more.", "It's been a while since I've heard BTS' songs with explicit terms.", "I'm pretty sure that I would enjoy the songs even more.", "That's what BTS is good about! So excited.", and more.
(Credit= KBS, BIGHIT MUSIC)
