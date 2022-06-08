[SBS Star] Disbanded NU'EST Kim Jonghyeon Seen Checking His Birthday Ads Out in a Puppy Costume

이미지 확대하기

쫑이네컷 찍는 강아쥐 공개�� 너무 귀여움 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 다른 색 방 들어가려하길래 내가 파란색 예뿌다고 들어가라 했음 키킼 pic.twitter.com/pJOs0NEhDL — 몽글 (@for__jonghyeon) June 8, 2022

Kim Jonghyeon of disbanded K-pop boy group NU'EST was spotted going around a mall, checking his birthday advertisements out in a cute puppy costume.At noon on June 8, Kim Jonghyeon notified the start of his birthday tour titled 'Jjong-yi Tour' via Instagram.A little while after the upload, a guy in an adorable puppy costume appeared at Starfield COEX Mall located in Samseong-dong, Seoul.Not only did he have his signature character Pokemon's Squirtle bag on the back, but he was also holding the 'Jjong-yi Tour' flag; it was obvious 'the puppy' was Kim Jonghyeon.Every year on his birthday, Kim Jonghyeon held the same sort of special event for fans, where he put a costume on and looked at birthday advertisements prepared by fans.Back in 2018, he turned into the Squirtle himself, and in 2019, he was a grizzly bear wearing a top hat and ribbon.Unfortunately though, he was unable to go on his birthday tour in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.With this cute puppy costume, Kim Jonghyeon walked about the mall with his manager.They stopped at birthday advertisements, and 'the puppy' took a moment to appreciate fans' heartfelt gift.He was even seen 'crying' when watching one of the video birthday advertisements as well.At the end of the 'Jjong-yi Tour', Kim Jonghyeon also went into a photo booth to keep a record of the day.Fans watched him taking photos, and he made a gesture to fans that he liked the outcome.He uploaded the photos on his Instagram right away, and commented, "I had much fun. Eat lunch, everybody!"Born on June 8 1995, Kim Jonghyeon turned 27 today.(Credit= '__jonghyeon' Instagram, Online Community, Instiz, 'DespiteETH' 'for__jonghyeon' Twitter, Evmore Entertainment)(SBS Star)