[SBS Star] Disbanded NU'EST Kim Jonghyeon Seen Checking His Birthday Ads Out in a Puppy Costume
Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.08 15:43 View Count
Kim Jonghyeon of disbanded K-pop boy group NU'EST was spotted going around a mall, checking his birthday advertisements out in a cute puppy costume. 

At noon on June 8, Kim Jonghyeon notified the start of his birthday tour titled 'Jjong-yi Tour' via Instagram. 

A little while after the upload, a guy in an adorable puppy costume appeared at Starfield COEX Mall located in Samseong-dong, Seoul. 

Not only did he have his signature character Pokemon's Squirtle bag on the back, but he was also holding the 'Jjong-yi Tour' flag; it was obvious 'the puppy' was Kim Jonghyeon. 
Kim Jonghyeon
Every year on his birthday, Kim Jonghyeon held the same sort of special event for fans, where he put a costume on and looked at birthday advertisements prepared by fans. 

Back in 2018, he turned into the Squirtle himself, and in 2019, he was a grizzly bear wearing a top hat and ribbon. 

Unfortunately though, he was unable to go on his birthday tour in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Kim Jonghyeon
With this cute puppy costume, Kim Jonghyeon walked about the mall with his manager. 

They stopped at birthday advertisements, and 'the puppy' took a moment to appreciate fans' heartfelt gift. 

He was even seen 'crying' when watching one of the video birthday advertisements as well. 
 
At the end of the 'Jjong-yi Tour', Kim Jonghyeon also went into a photo booth to keep a record of the day. 

Fans watched him taking photos, and he made a gesture to fans that he liked the outcome. 

He uploaded the photos on his Instagram right away, and commented, "I had much fun. Eat lunch, everybody!" 
 
Kim Jonghyeon
Born on June 8 1995, Kim Jonghyeon turned 27 today. 

(Credit= '__jonghyeon' Instagram, Online Community, Instiz, 'DespiteETH' 'for__jonghyeon' Twitter, Evmore Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
