[SBS Star] T.O.P Spotted Filming Something in NYC; A Possible Solo Comeback?

On June 7, entertainment news outlet The Fact released photos of T.O.P, accompanied by many filming crew in Manhattan.
According to the report, T.O.P filmed in various locations throughout Manhattan on this day.
One insider shared, "It's hard to disclose specific details, but we are preparing this content as part of a large-scale comeback project that T.O.P has been preparing with his global partners."
The insider added, "The content will depict T.O.P with his many identities―including a singer, an actor, and as a human being."
Industry insiders speculated that T.O.P will soon make his solo return with a collection of songs he worked on throughout his career.
(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram, Online Community, YG Entertainment)
