[SBS Star] 'Late 20s' Suzy Turns Into the Perfect High School Student

On June 7, Suzy updated her Instagram with some new photos.
The photos were behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming series 'Anna'.
The second photo showed Suzy monitoring her acting through a screen with the same uniform on.
It looks like she is monitoring herself from the scene filmed in that classroom, and she is seen concentrating hard with headphones.
The photo was of Suzy looking at high heels displayed in a store on the street, looking lost in deep thought.
She was wearing a school uniform in this photo too.
But what was surprising was that she looked perfectly natural in these school uniforms.
She could definitely pass for a teenager if anybody did not know who she was.
Meanwhile, 'Anna' is expected to be unveiled on June 24.
(Credit= 'skuukzky' Instagram)
(SBS Star)