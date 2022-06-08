뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Although I've Just Got to Know Him, He Is..." Gang Dong Won Tells What He Thinks of BTS V
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Although I've Just Got to Know Him, He Is..." Gang Dong Won Tells What He Thinks of BTS V

[SBS Star] "Although I've Just Got to Know Him, He Is..." Gang Dong Won Tells What He Thinks of BTS V

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.08 11:13 View Count
[SBS Star] "Although Ive Just Got to Know Him, He Is..." Gang Dong Won Tells What He Thinks of BTS V
Actor Gang Dong Won shared what he thinks of his new friend V of K-pop boy group BTS. 

On June 7, Gang Dong Won had an online interview with the press to talk about his new movie 'Broker'. 

During this interview, one reporter mentioned V returning early from the United States just to attend the VIP premiere for 'Broker' on June 2. 

V was recently in the U.S. for his visit to the White House with his fellow members, but came back to Korea by himself, sooner than the other guys to show his support to Gang Dong Won. 

Upon hearing this, Gang Dong Won responded, "Ah yes. I actually had no idea that he returned to Korea simply for me. I got to know after I met him at the premiere." 

He continued, "I felt really grateful for that. V messaged me following the premiere saying that he enjoyed the movie. It hasn't been too long since we've become friends, but he is kind, cute and brother-like." 
 
After that, Gang Dong Won revealed how him and V got to know each other. 

Gang Dong Won said, "V and I met through a mutual friend. V is from the same town―Geochang―as I am. I went to high school there. Apparently, he grew up listening to stories about me. I'm well-known in the town, so..." 

He went on, "V told one of his friends that he wanted to meet me. One day, when I was with Park Hyo-shin(singer), V's friend got V to join us. That was the first time I met him. After hanging out together on that day, we just naturally became close." 
V and Gang Dong Won
V and Gang Dong Won
Back in April, photos of Gang Dong Won and V taken in Las Vegas, the United States were shared online. 

Even though Gang Dong Won is almost 15 years older than V, it seemed like they were able to bond well as they are from the same town. 

Geochang is a small town in Gyeongsangnam-do, towards the south from the center of Korea. 

(Credit= 'bleemusic14' 'thv' Instagram, Online Community)
 
(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.