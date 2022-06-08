[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Goes Solo at the Upcoming American Music Festival 'Lollapalooza'

이미지 확대하기

We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! �� His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. �� Get tickets now: https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/7kUjSdHj7L — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 8, 2022

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS has officially been announced as the headline artist for 'Lollapalooza' this year.On June 8, the official Twitter of 'Lollapalooza' surprised every ARMY in the U.S. by announcing J-HOPE as their new headliner.According to the lineup, J-HOPE will grace the stage on July 31 from 9 to 10PM as a closing artist.This makes J-HOPE as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.This year's 'Lollapalooza' will be taking place from July 28 to 31 at the Grant Park, Chicago, the United States.The confirmed headlining artists other than J-HOPE include Metallica, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, J.Cole, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, and more.Furthermore, J-HOPE's labelmate TOMORROW X TOGETHER has also been added to the 'Lollapalooza' lineup for July 30.The group will be stopping by the festival after wrapping up its upcoming U.S. tour 'ACT : LOVE SICK'.(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, 'lollapalooza' Twitter)(SBS Star)