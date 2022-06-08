뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Goes Solo at the Upcoming American Music Festival 'Lollapalooza'
JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.08 11:04
BTS J-HOPE
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS has officially been announced as the headline artist for 'Lollapalooza' this year.

On June 8, the official Twitter of 'Lollapalooza' surprised every ARMY in the U.S. by announcing J-HOPE as their new headliner.
BTS J-HOPE
According to the lineup, J-HOPE will grace the stage on July 31 from 9 to 10PM as a closing artist.

This makes J-HOPE as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.
BTS J-HOPE
BTS J-HOPE
This year's 'Lollapalooza' will be taking place from July 28 to 31 at the Grant Park, Chicago, the United States.

The confirmed headlining artists other than J-HOPE include Metallica, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, J.Cole, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, and more.
 
Furthermore, J-HOPE's labelmate TOMORROW X TOGETHER has also been added to the 'Lollapalooza' lineup for July 30.

The group will be stopping by the festival after wrapping up its upcoming U.S. tour 'ACT : LOVE SICK'.

(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, 'lollapalooza' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.