[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Goes Solo at the Upcoming American Music Festival 'Lollapalooza'

On June 8, the official Twitter of 'Lollapalooza' surprised every ARMY in the U.S. by announcing J-HOPE as their new headliner.
This makes J-HOPE as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.
The confirmed headlining artists other than J-HOPE include Metallica, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, J.Cole, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, and more.
We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! �� His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. �� Get tickets now: https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/7kUjSdHj7L— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 8, 2022
Furthermore, J-HOPE's labelmate TOMORROW X TOGETHER has also been added to the 'Lollapalooza' lineup for July 30.
The group will be stopping by the festival after wrapping up its upcoming U.S. tour 'ACT : LOVE SICK'.
(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, 'lollapalooza' Twitter)
(SBS Star)