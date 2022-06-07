[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Has a Habit that She Wants to Break; Everyone Can Relate to Her

On June 6, JENNIE updated her YouTube channel with a new video titled 'JENNIE's Selfcare Routines'.
While talking about the things she does when she returns home from work, JENNIE said that she always tries to remove her make-up before she gets home so that she can head to the bathroom for a shower right away.
JENNIE said, "So, I take a shower as soon as I get home, then dry my hair as fast as I can, then go to bed. That's my routine on the days when I have work. It's important to get things done quickly on these days."
She continued, "But when I'm not very busy like that, I stretch my body to relax my muscles upon arriving home. I use massagers to massage my face and head as well. Before sleep, I apply stress-relieving natural oils on my body. I usually put on some citrus-based oil, because I like the scent of citrus."
She added, "One other detail about my routine is that I'm always listening to music. I'm listening to music while I do all those things after I get home. There is also a kind of music that I listen to before I fall asleep."
JENNIE stated, "Recently, I've been trying not to use my phone before bed. Using my phone before bed has been my habit for a long time, and I felt like it was about time I cure that."
She went on, "I loved using my phone on bed before sleep, it's just too fun that I couldn't stop myself from doing it for ages. Nowadays though, I purposely turn my phone off during that time. Instead of using my phone, I would watch a movie or listen to music."
She laughingly resumed, "I'm definitely trying to spend less time on my phone these days, but honestly, watching YouTube before bed is the best."
