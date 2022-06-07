[SBS Star] AB6IX Kim Dong Hyun Spotted in Gangnam With a Girl? Agency Responds

On June 6, a photo of Kim Dong Hyun hugging a girl from the back on the street were shared online; fueling rumors that the AB6IX member is in a relationship.
Along with the photo, the original uploader shared, "I saw AB6IX's Kim Dong Hyun with a girl the other day."
The uploader added, "My friend and I both had a good look at him. Believe what you want to believe, I will delete the photo soon."
Some fans noticed that the man in the photo is wearing the same T-shirt that Kim Dong Hyun wore when he was leaving a recent fan meeting, which took place on May 29.
The agency stated, "It is true that Kim Dong Hyun had a gathering with his old friends. The photo was taken when Kim Dong Hyun was about to leave the gathering, and he went back home right after he sent his friends off."
(SBS Star)