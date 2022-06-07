뉴스
[SBS Star] Former K-pop Idol Trainee Accuses His Agency CEO of Assault
JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.07 15:56 View Count
Former K-pop Idol Trainee Accuses His Agency CEO of Assault

An alleged former singer trainee 'A' has accused his former agency CEO 'B' of assault.

On June 6, a post written by an alleged former trainee on one online community went viral online.

The former trainee 'A' wrote, "I'm a former idol trainee. Six years have passed, but just thinking about that day makes me burst into tears. I was a trainee of an entertainment agency where 'B', who was a first generation idol group member himself, is the CEO."

According to 'A' the incident was happened back in 2016.

The former trainee said, "While having a conversation about music with 'B' and a producer, the producer and I had stated that the style of music is quite old. All of a sudden, 'B' replied with curses and slapped my right cheek four times and also my left cheek two times."

He continued, "He then took off my hat and punched the back of my head two more times."

According to the former trainee 'A', he did not receive any form of apology from 'B', but was rather told that he was responsible for "causing" the incident to occur.

'A' revealed that he terminated his contract with the agency and chose to enter mandatory military service.

Along with the text, 'A' attached a group photo of the agency trainees as a proof.
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, Nate Pann)

(SBS Star)

