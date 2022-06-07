뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE MINNIE·YUQI·SHUHUA Dance to Their Song on the Street, then Run Away in Shyness
Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.07 15:05
MINNIE, YUQI and SHUHUA of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE were seen dancing to their song on the street. 

On June 6, a new video was uploaded on (G)I-DLE's YouTube channel. 

The video showed MINNIE, YUQI and SHUHUA in Seongsu-dong, one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Seoul that a lot of youngsters visit nowadays. 

First, they went to a shabu-shabu restaurant that SHUHUA strongly recommended.

After the delicious meal, they roamed Seongsu-dong about aimlessly from place to place. 
(G)I-DLE
While doing so, they heard one of the group's recent tracks 'MY BAG' coming out from the outdoor speakers of a coffee shop. 

MINNIE and YUQI lightly moved to the song, then suddenly laughed and put their hood on in embarrassment. 

As SHUHUA, who was filming them, watched them, she burst out laughing and said, "A mini concert time!" 

Then, YUQI commented, "Oh my...! Let's go. I feel too embarrassed!" 
(G)I-DLE
But SHUHUA told them that the chorus had not been played yet, and asked to stay for that at least.

As the chorus played, MINNIE, YUQI and SHUHUA danced to it, and laughed together. 

They all got shy again, and SHUHUA said towards the coffee shop as she left, "Thank you for playing our song. I hope your business comes on well!" 

After that, they ran away(?) from the coffee shop and headed to some clothing stores for shopping. 
 

(Credit= '(G)I-DLE (여자)아이들 (Official YouTube Channel)' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
