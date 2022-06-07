[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Personally Denies Breakup Rumors

On June 5, Lee Seung Gi took to his official fan community and shared a lengthy letter to fans.
Through the letter, Lee Seung Gi personally confirmed that his relationship with Lee Dain is still strong.
He continued, "I've been staying quiet despite many turmoils because first of all, I thought emotional words could undermine the clarity of my thoughts, and I was afraid it would only leave a bigger and deeper wound."
"Secondly, the communication between us could be easily distorted by outsiders and that may result in even more rumors and gossip," he said, "so please understand why I have not released any statement despite your continued requests."
Lee Seung Gi went on, "I have no change in status after the relationship news last year. I did not feel the need to address that part, but I apologize if this made you feel neglected. Please blame my lacking as a person, and I ask for your understanding."
