[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Personally Denies Breakup Rumors

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi stepped forward and denied rumors that he broke up with actress Lee Dain.On June 5, Lee Seung Gi took to his official fan community and shared a lengthy letter to fans.Through the letter, Lee Seung Gi personally confirmed that his relationship with Lee Dain is still strong.Lee Seung Gi started off his letter by saying, "I'm opening up after much consideration, as I think the past year was the year when we were hurt by the lack of communication."He continued, "I've been staying quiet despite many turmoils because first of all, I thought emotional words could undermine the clarity of my thoughts, and I was afraid it would only leave a bigger and deeper wound.""Secondly, the communication between us could be easily distorted by outsiders and that may result in even more rumors and gossip," he said, "so please understand why I have not released any statement despite your continued requests."Lee Seung Gi went on, "I have no change in status after the relationship news last year. I did not feel the need to address that part, but I apologize if this made you feel neglected. Please blame my lacking as a person, and I ask for your understanding."Lee Seung Gi made his relationship with Lee Dain public in May 2021, and the couple swept up in breakup rumors in August of the same year.(Credit= HOOK Entertainment, 9Ato Entertainment, 'xx__dain' Instagram)(SBS Star)