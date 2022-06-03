[SBS Star] Iman Vellani Says Working with Park Seo Jun on 'The Marvels' Made Her Think He Was an Amazing Person

On June 3, an online press conference for Disney Plus' soon-to-be-released original series 'Ms. Marvel' was unveiled.
After speaking about 'Ms. Marvel', the lead Iman Vellani mentioned what her impression of Park Seo Jun was.
The film was much talked about in Korea when the production began, as it was revealed that Park Seo Jun was going to be joining it.
Park Seo Jun will be appearing in the film alongside Iman Vellani, American actress Brie Larson and English actress Zawe Ashton; his role unfortunately still remains a mystery.
Iman Vellani said, "Ah, Seo Jun is such an amazing person. But I'm afraid I can't give you anything more than this.", then awkwardly smiled.
She laughingly explained why, "I promised Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios president) that I wouldn't give out any spoilers about the film. Just check things out next year."
Park Seo Jun commented, "When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn't believe it. I honestly couldn't believe it."
"I'm trying to be careful with Marvel-related questions.", he laughed and added, keeping his lips tight over the details.
(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, 'Disney Plus Korea 디즈니 플러스 코리아' YouTube)
(SBS Star)