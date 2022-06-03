[SBS Star] Yoon Ji Sung Lived in a Tiny Room with His Sister for 7 Years Even During 'Produce 101'?

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Yoon Ji Sung and his younger sister home shopping host Yoon Seul-gi said to have lived in a tiny room together for seven years.On June 2 episode of SBS' television show 'Fantastic Family', Yoon Seul-gi made a special appearance.While talking to the hosts, Yoon Seul-gi said about Yoon Ji Sung, "I was able to become a home shopping host all thanks to my brother. When I was going to private institutes for my lessons in Seoul, he financially supported me and provided food and a place to stay. Thanks to all that, I was able to slowly build up my skills as a good home shopping host."To this, Yoon Ji Sung commented, "No, I got more help from Seul-gi. I dreamed of entering the K-pop industry when we weren't so well-off. When I joined 'Produce 101 Season 2', I was living in a tiny room where you could only get sleep. That was my home for about seven years, and I actually lived there with my sister."He continued, "It was a semi-basement room, where it was super hot in the summer, and super cold in the winter. It was also too small for two adults to lie down. So, one of us used a bed, while the other one lied on the floor with their legs in the bathroom. As the bathroom floor was icy cold in the winter, we would heat it up using warm water, then put our legs on it once it warmed up well."Then, Yoon Seul-gi stated, "That room was only for one person, but we pleaded the landlord for both of us to stay. One pack of instant noodles and egg were given for free to each room, and we lived off them during that time. But since there were two of us, we used to have to share one pack of instant noodles and egg together."She resumed, "There were times when my brother didn't earn any money, because he was a trainee. I did though, with my part-time job. We would get some fried chicken to eat on my payday; that was the most luxurious thing we did back then."Yoon Ji Sung responded, "Life wasn't easy then. I honestly wouldn't have been able to go through the hardships by myself. It would've been impossible for me to live like that for such a long time if she wasn't there with me.Yoon Ji Sung debuted as the leader of 11-member project group Wanna One, that made debut following their appearance on Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2'.Wanna One kicked off the group's promotion in August 2017, then officially wrapped it up with their final concert 'Therefore' in January 2019.After Wanna One's disbandment, Yoon Ji Sung went solo, and also has begun his career as a stage actor.(Credit= SBS Fantastic Family, Mnet Produce 101 Season 2)(SBS Star)