뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Lives a Mysterious Double Life in 'Anna'
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Lives a Mysterious Double Life in 'Anna'

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Lives a Mysterious Double Life in 'Anna'

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.03 15:28 View Count
Suzy
The first teaser for singer/actress Suzy's new drama 'Anna' raises anticipation towards the series.

On June 3, Coupang Play released the first official teaser of their upcoming original series 'Anna'.

'Anna' will tell the story of a woman who ended up living someone else's life by a small lie.

The teaser starts with 'Yu-mi' (played by Suzy) walking down an empty road with her bag in flames, saying, "People write lies even in their diaries that are read solely by them."
Suzy
Suzy
The teaser goes on to show her everyday life, surviving off instant noodles and working part-time to pay the bills.

Then someone says in voice-over, "I'm worried about Yu-mi. She has so many things she wants to do, and so many things she wants to eat."

Suddenly, the teaser shows Yu-mi living a whole different life―having an interview, attending events, and even getting married.
Suzy
Suzy
Another voice asks Yu-mi, "By the way, do you have two names?"

As things start to go wrong, Yu-mi confesses in voice-over, "I don't know where to start and explain this to you. The story of how Lee Yu-mi became Anna."

Meanwhile, 'Anna' is set to premiere on June 24 at 8PM KST.
 

(Credit= 'Coupang Play' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.