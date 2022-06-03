[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Lives a Mysterious Double Life in 'Anna'

이미지 확대하기

The first teaser for singer/actress Suzy's new drama 'Anna' raises anticipation towards the series.On June 3, Coupang Play released the first official teaser of their upcoming original series 'Anna'.'Anna' will tell the story of a woman who ended up living someone else's life by a small lie.The teaser starts with 'Yu-mi' (played by Suzy) walking down an empty road with her bag in flames, saying, "People write lies even in their diaries that are read solely by them."The teaser goes on to show her everyday life, surviving off instant noodles and working part-time to pay the bills.Then someone says in voice-over, "I'm worried about Yu-mi. She has so many things she wants to do, and so many things she wants to eat."Suddenly, the teaser shows Yu-mi living a whole different life―having an interview, attending events, and even getting married.Another voice asks Yu-mi, "By the way, do you have two names?"As things start to go wrong, Yu-mi confesses in voice-over, "I don't know where to start and explain this to you. The story of how Lee Yu-mi became Anna."Meanwhile, 'Anna' is set to premiere on June 24 at 8PM KST.(Credit= 'Coupang Play' YouTube)(SBS Star)