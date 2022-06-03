뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra & Her Husband-to-be Said to Have Fallen in Love While Working on 'VIP' Together
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra & Her Husband-to-be Said to Have Fallen in Love While Working on 'VIP' Together

[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra & Her Husband-to-be Said to Have Fallen in Love While Working on 'VIP' Together

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.03 15:28 View Count
[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra & Her Husband-to-be Said to Have Fallen in Love While Working on VIP Together
Actress Jang Na-ra and her fiancé said to have met while working on the drama 'VIP' together in 2019. 

Early in the morning of June 3, Jang Na-ra announced that she was getting married. 

She revealed that her fiancé is six years younger than her, who works with a camera, and they had been in a relationship for about two years. 

▶ [SBS Star] "I'm Getting Married, Everyone!" Jang Na-ra Excitedly Announces Her Marriage
VIP
Following the announcement, it was reported that Jang Na-ra met her husband-to-be when she was shooting 'VIP'. 

'VIP' is SBS' drama that aired from October until December 2019, starring Jang Na-ra and actor Lee Sang Yun. 

According to the report, he was the director of photography for 'VIP' and they fell in love with each other while working together. 
VIP
Then, Jang Na-ra's father actor Joo Ho-sung's interview with news outlet YTN Star was also revealed in the afternoon. 

About her announcement, Joo Ho-sung commented, "I'm so delighted. I've seen her boyfriend since when they started going out with one another, as Na-ra had introduced him to me and my wife. He even came to Seong-won(Jang Na-ra's older brother)'s wedding two years ago." 

He continued, "He's got a great personality. He treats his parents well as well. I've met them, and they're two amazing people. His background is no special, but I like him a lot."

He added, "We don't want to make the wedding big, because he isn't a celebrity. We're trying to act thoughtfully of him as much as possible." 
VIP
Jang Na-ra's wedding is scheduled to take place at the end of this month. 

(Credit= SBS VIP) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.