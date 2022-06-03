[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra & Her Husband-to-be Said to Have Fallen in Love While Working on 'VIP' Together

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jang Na-ra and her fiancé said to have met while working on the drama 'VIP' together in 2019.Early in the morning of June 3, Jang Na-ra announced that she was getting married.She revealed that her fiancé is six years younger than her, who works with a camera, and they had been in a relationship for about two years.Following the announcement, it was reported that Jang Na-ra met her husband-to-be when she was shooting 'VIP'.'VIP' is SBS' drama that aired from October until December 2019, starring Jang Na-ra and actor Lee Sang Yun.According to the report, he was the director of photography for 'VIP' and they fell in love with each other while working together.Then, Jang Na-ra's father actor Joo Ho-sung's interview with news outlet YTN Star was also revealed in the afternoon.About her announcement, Joo Ho-sung commented, "I'm so delighted. I've seen her boyfriend since when they started going out with one another, as Na-ra had introduced him to me and my wife. He even came to Seong-won(Jang Na-ra's older brother)'s wedding two years ago."He continued, "He's got a great personality. He treats his parents well as well. I've met them, and they're two amazing people. His background is no special, but I like him a lot."He added, "We don't want to make the wedding big, because he isn't a celebrity. We're trying to act thoughtfully of him as much as possible."Jang Na-ra's wedding is scheduled to take place at the end of this month.(Credit= SBS VIP)(SBS Star)