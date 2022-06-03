[SBS Star] EUNHA Reminisces the Time When VIVIZ Danced in the Water-leaking Basement Studio Before Debut

On June 2 episode of Mnet's television show 'Queendom 2', VIVIZ members―EUNHA, UMJI and SINB were seen visiting one restaurant that they used to come when they were trainees.
It was an agwi-jjim (braised spicy angler) restaurant; agwi-jjim is a fairly expensive dish that is not considered an everyday dish.
While enjoying agwi-jjim together, UMJI stated, "Back in the day when we were still training to make debut, we could only come to restaurants like this on a special day like our birthdays or Christmas. I find it so cool that we can just come and eat here whenever we want now."
She suddenly became tearful and said, "We wanted to win the trophy on music shows, hold our own concerts, attend awards ceremonies, receive awards and stuff like that. We've made all these dreams come true. I'm so touched."
She added with a shaky voice, "I'm glad that three of us are promoting together right now as well. It makes me happy. I'm really proud of us."
In response to this, EUNHA burst out laughing and said, "Stop! I'll look like I'm drunk-talking in that video!"
EUNHA continued, "Honestly though, did you guys think that we would make it this far?!"
Then in May 2021, GFRIEND's management agency SOURCE MUSIC announced the end of their contract with the group as well as their disbandment.
Following the disbandment, EUNHA, UMJI and SINB joined Big Planet Made Entertainment and formed a new group called VIVIZ.
(Credit= Mnet Queendom 2)
(SBS Star)