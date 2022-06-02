[SBS Star] This Is How Lee Sang-soon First Hit on Lee Hyo-ri

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer Lee Hyo-ri revealed how her husband singer Lee Sang-soon first hit on her before dating.On June 1 episode of Studio Hook's YouTube program 'Shoveling Today', Lee Hyo-ri made a guest appearance along with her friend music composer Jung Jaehyung.While gardening, Jung Jaehyung randomly asked Lee Hyo-ri how has her life changed after marriage.To this, Lee Hyo-ri jokingly said, "My life became depressing (after getting married). My life was doing well, but now, because of you."Lee Hyo-ri explained that she met her husband at Jung Jaehyung's concert after-party.She said, "At the end of the after-party for your concert, I left first. Lee Sang-soon texted me later that day, saying, 'Now that you've left, the alcohol doesn't taste as good.' He said that to hit on me, that sneaky bast**d."Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang-soon tied the knot in September 2013 after two years of dating.(Credit= '스튜디오 훜 : STUDIO HOOK' YouTube, EBS)(SBS Star)