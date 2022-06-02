뉴스
[SBS Star] Disbanded APRIL Lee Na-eun Signs with an Acting Agency
[SBS Star] Disbanded APRIL Lee Na-eun Signs with an Acting Agency

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.02
Lee Na-eun of disbanded K-pop girl group APRIL has settled at a new management agency. 

On June 2, management agency Namoo Actors confirmed that Lee Na-eun has joined the agency. 

The agency stated, "We recently signed an exclusive contract with Lee Na-eun." 

Namoo Actors is one of the biggest acting agencies in Korea that is home to actors Song Kang, Lee Joon Gi, Koo Kyo Hwan, actresses Seohyun, Lee Yoon Ji and more. 
Lee Na-eun
On January 28, APRIL's management agency DSP Media released a statement announcing the disbandment of the group. 

DSP Media stated, "Following a long discussion, our agency and the members of APRIL decided to part ways with each other. The group will disband after that." 

Then in April, there were words going around online saying that Lee Na-eun had signed with Namoo Actors. 

At that time though, the agency shared, "We did have a meeting with Lee Na-eun, but nothing about her joining us has been confirmed yet." 
Lee Na-eun
Lee Na-eun debuted as a member of APRIL in August 2015; she was a sub-vocal. 

Back in February 2021, the group was involved in a bullying scandal that began with the disclosure of the 'truth' behind the girls―according former APRIL member Lee Hyun-joo's younger brother. 

He claimed that his sister was harshly bullied by the other members of APRIL when she was still part of the group. 

DSP Media sued Lee Hyun-joo's brother, but the case was acquitted by the police, which made the public to think the 'truth' said by Lee Hyun-joo's brother was perhaps really the truth. 

Although APRIL members clarified that they did not bully Lee Hyun-joo, they were not seen on television no more afterwards; they stepped down from all their projects and commercials. 
Lee Na-eun
After finding out that Lee Na-eun has joined Namoo Actors, many are assuming she is currently preparing herself to return to the industry as an actress.  

(Credit= 'betterlee_0824' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
