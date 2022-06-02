[SBS Star] BTS V Returns to Korea Early to Show Support for Gang Dong Won's New Movie

According to reports on June 2, V safely arrived at Incheon International Airport after his visit at the White House, Washington D.C.
He had a meeting with the U.S. President Joe Biden with his fellow BTS members.
V's close friend, actor Gang Dong Won, plays a leading role in the movie.
Back in April, V and Gang Dong Won surprised their fans by sharing a photo of themselves taken in Las Vegas, the United States.
It seems like they have become good friends as they are both from Geochang-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do.
