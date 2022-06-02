뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS V Returns to Korea Early to Show Support for Gang Dong Won's New Movie
JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.02 15:40 Updated 2022.06.02 15:41 View Count
BTS V, Gang Dong Won
K-pop boy group BTS' member V has arrived in Korea earlier than other members in order to attend the VIP premiere of 'Broker'.

According to reports on June 2, V safely arrived at Incheon International Airport after his visit at the White House, Washington D.C.

He had a meeting with the U.S. President Joe Biden with his fellow BTS members.
BTS V, Gang Dong Won
While other members are still in the States, V reportedly flew back to Korea as soon as his schedule wrapped up, so that he could attend the VIP premiere of the movie 'Broker'.

V's close friend, actor Gang Dong Won, plays a leading role in the movie.
BTS V, Gang Dong Won
It seems like the BTS member has decided to come back early in order to show his best support for Gang Dong Won's new movie.

Back in April, V and Gang Dong Won surprised their fans by sharing a photo of themselves taken in Las Vegas, the United States.

It seems like they have become good friends as they are both from Geochang-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do.
BTS V, Gang Dong Won
(Credit= 'thv' Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
