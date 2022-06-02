[SBS Star] BTS V Returns to Korea Early to Show Support for Gang Dong Won's New Movie

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group BTS' member V has arrived in Korea earlier than other members in order to attend the VIP premiere of 'Broker'.According to reports on June 2, V safely arrived at Incheon International Airport after his visit at the White House, Washington D.C.He had a meeting with the U.S. President Joe Biden with his fellow BTS members.While other members are still in the States, V reportedly flew back to Korea as soon as his schedule wrapped up, so that he could attend the VIP premiere of the movie 'Broker'.V's close friend, actor Gang Dong Won, plays a leading role in the movie.It seems like the BTS member has decided to come back early in order to show his best support for Gang Dong Won's new movie.Back in April, V and Gang Dong Won surprised their fans by sharing a photo of themselves taken in Las Vegas, the United States.It seems like they have become good friends as they are both from Geochang-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do.(Credit= 'thv' Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)